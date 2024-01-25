Dakota pokes fun at her viral limes moment ahead of ‘Saturday Night Live’ gig

LOS ANGELES: Actress Dakota Johnson joined in on the fun and joked about her viral limes moment in a promotional clip for ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Before the ‘Madame Web’ actress' ‘SNL’ hosting gig on January 27, she made fun of her viral March 2020 Architectural Digest house tour and then the revelation that she had lied about her love of the fruit in a promotional clip for the show, reports People magazine.

In the brief clip, the actress, 34, takes viewers on a tour of the Studio 8H. Johnson peeks into Punkie Johnson’s dressing room where the SNL cast member and Devon Walker are furiously cooking the actress her requested “jambalaya" in a reference to ‘The Bear’.

As the actress closes the door of the frantic dressing room, she stumbles on a bowl of limes.

As per People, the actress grabs the bowl, looks at the camera and declares: "Oh, I love limes." The SNL team captioned the post, “love limes.”

In the original Architectural Digest video, Johnson showed off her all-green kitchen, grabbed a bowl of limes and told viewers, "I love limes, I love them”. "They're great," continued Johnson. "I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house.”

But the actress later said in a January 2021 episode of ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ that she really doesn't love limes. After her revelation, she confessed that she’s actually allergic to the fruit.

"I'm mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon," she told Jimmy Fallon, noting that limes make her "tongue itch." The actress said the limes were placed in her kitchen before the tour without her knowledge. "I actually didn't even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen and it was set dressing," she revealed. "It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied... I went the full opposite direction”.

"Unbelievable," Fallon replied. "I'm glad you came clean.”