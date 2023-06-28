'Dada' fame Ganesh to direct Jiiva after Dhruv Vikram

CHENNAI: Ganesh K Babu, who hit the bulls eye with his debut directorial Dada that has Kavin and Aparna Das in lead roles has now signed two films. While reports are already doing the rounds that the filmmaker will direct Dhruv Vikram in his next that will be produced by Lyca Productions.



The latest exclusive update DT Next has for you is that, Ganesh is all set to direct Jiiva in his third film that will be bankrolled by Vels Film International. The project that is in its premature stage will go on floors next year. “Ganesh’s film with Dhruv will go on floors only after the actor completes his kabaddi-based film with Mari Selvaraj. Meanwhile, Jiiva has signed a three-film deal with Dream Warrior Pictures of which he has completed one. He will join Ganesh Babu’s project after completing his other two projects. The cast or crew for Jiiva-Ganesh Babu’s project is not finalised yet,” said a source from the tinseltown.



An official announcement on the project is expected to be made in the first half of 2024 by the makers.

