Begin typing your search...

Cyclone Michaung: Vishnu Vishal, Aamir Khan saved by rescue team

A few hours after the post was shared, a rescue team saved the actor and his family.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Dec 2023 1:43 PM GMT
Cyclone Michaung: Vishnu Vishal, Aamir Khan saved by rescue team
X

Fire and Rescue department saves Vishnu Vishal, Aamir Khan

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Actor Vishnu Vishal, one among many who are affected by the heavy rains, took to X to share pictures from the terrace of his house, showing the dire state of his neighbourhood in Karapakkam.

A few hours after the post was shared, a rescue team saved the actor and his family.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was also seen with Vishnu Vishal.

The K’town actor posted: “Thanks to the fire and rescue department for helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by the TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly.” (sic)

Vishnu Vishalheavy rainsshare pictureshouseKarapakkamrescue teamAamir Khan
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X