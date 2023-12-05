Cyclone Michaung: Vishnu Vishal, Aamir Khan saved by rescue team

CHENNAI: Actor Vishnu Vishal, one among many who are affected by the heavy rains, took to X to share pictures from the terrace of his house, showing the dire state of his neighbourhood in Karapakkam.

A few hours after the post was shared, a rescue team saved the actor and his family.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was also seen with Vishnu Vishal.

The K’town actor posted: “Thanks to the fire and rescue department for helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by the TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly.” (sic)