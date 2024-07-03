CV Kumar to back Prajan’s Raanjha, a racy mix of love and crime

CHENNAI: Actor Prajan, who is popular for his roles in various TV shows and films, is gearing up for the release of his next film, Raanjha. Directed by Santhosh Raavanan, Ivana Varun is playing the female lead.



Billed to be a detective thriller based on love, this racy film is backed by CV Kumar and K Sambasivam, under the banners Thirukumaran Entertainment and Sri Krish Pictures, respectively. Athiran Sathish, Padman and Anupama Kumar play key characters.

Speaking about Raanjha, filmmaker Santhosh Raavanan said, “The story centres around a young woman, and a series of suspicious deaths take place around her. The film will explore the shocking reason behind those incidents.” Prajan plays a police officer who investigates the mystery behind the deaths. “The power of love is incredible and incomparable. It has the might to create, protect and destroy. We have tried to show the power of love in a new angle while keeping its nature unchanged,” he added. The film aims to convey an important message to the society.

Hari is composing the music and Kishore Ramachandran is handling the camera. Ashwin is taking care of the cuts.

The team has completed the shoot of Raanjha and post-production work is happening in full swing. The film is expected to hit the screens in September.