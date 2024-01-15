Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Barbie' wins Best Comedy, Best Original Screenplay

CALIFORNIA: Hollywood actor Margot Robbie's fantasy comedy film 'Barbie' won awards for Best Comedy and Best Original Screenplay at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post and wrote, "Congratulations to "Barbie," winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY."

'Barbie' also won the Best Original Screenplay and Best Costume Design, Best Production Design awards.

