Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Barbie' wins Best Comedy, Best Original Screenplay
CALIFORNIA: Hollywood actor Margot Robbie's fantasy comedy film 'Barbie' won awards for Best Comedy and Best Original Screenplay at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post and wrote, "Congratulations to "Barbie," winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY."
Congratulations to “Barbie,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/f16jSK6F4L— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
'Barbie' also won the Best Original Screenplay and Best Costume Design, Best Production Design awards.
