Begin typing your search...

Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Barbie' wins Best Comedy, Best Original Screenplay

'Barbie' also won the Best Original Screenplay and Best Costume Design, Best Production Design awards.

ByANIANI|15 Jan 2024 4:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-15 04:00:51.0  )
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Barbie wins Best Comedy, Best Original Screenplay
X

Barbie Film (Image : Instagram)

CALIFORNIA: Hollywood actor Margot Robbie's fantasy comedy film 'Barbie' won awards for Best Comedy and Best Original Screenplay at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post and wrote, "Congratulations to "Barbie," winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY."

'Barbie' also won the Best Original Screenplay and Best Costume Design, Best Production Design awards.

CinemaHollywood actor Margot Robbiecomedy film 'Barbie'Best ComedyBest Original ScreenplayCritics Choice Awards
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X