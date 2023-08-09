Cricketers who have acted in movies

Ajay Jadeja

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja in 2003 acted in Sunny Deol and Sunil Shetty starrer 'Khel'. And also in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat'. Not only in movies, he also tried his hands in dance. He was a contestant on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Jadeja along with Sunny Leone, 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan, and actor Sandeep Sikand was recently seen among the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' panellists.