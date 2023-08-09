Begin typing your search...

Cricketers who have acted in movies

From Kapil Dev to Shubhman Gill, take a look at cricketers and their roles in movies.

9 Aug 2023
Cricketers who have acted in movies
Cricketers who have acted in movies (Photo: ANI)

NEW DELHI: In the film industry, several cricketers have tried their hands in acting and it eventually resulted in a growing bond between cricket and the film industry. From Kapil Dev to Shubhman Gill, take a look at cricketers and their roles in movies.

Not only in the film '83', made on the 1983 World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev has acted and made special appearances in several movies including ‘Dillagi... Yeh Dillagi’, ‘Iqbal’, ‘Chain Khuli Ni Main Khuli’ and ‘Muihse Shaadi Karogi’. He also shared a frame with Superstar Rajnikanth in the film 'Lal Saalam'.


Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, also known by the nicknames 'Sunny' and 'Little Master', is among the greatest Indian cricketers to have graced the gentleman's game. He acted in a Marathi movie ‘Savli Premachi’ in a lead role. Gavaskar also made a special appearance in the Hindi movie ‘Maalamaal’ starring Naseeruddin Shah.


Shikhar Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Double XL' headlined by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha.


Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja in 2003 acted in Sunny Deol and Sunil Shetty starrer 'Khel'. And also in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat'. Not only in movies, he also tried his hands in dance. He was a contestant on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Jadeja along with Sunny Leone, 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan, and actor Sandeep Sikand was recently seen among the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' panellists.


In 2002, Vinod Kambli made his acting debut with the Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Annarth’. He was also seen in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat’. Not only in Hindi films but also acted in a Kannada film ‘Bettanagere’.







