'Crakk' director Aditya Datt: Every action was written on paper in great detail

MUMBAI: Aditya Datt, who has helmed the upcoming theatrical film ‘Crakk’, has shared that he wrote every action bit in the film on paper before executing it to perfection.

The trailer of ‘Crakk’, which stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, was unveiled at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Friday.

The director spoke with the media along with the film’s star cast at the trailer launch of the film, and shared that he has strived to broaden his horizon as a storyteller over the years and ‘Crakk’ is another effort in that direction.

He told the media, “Every action bit that you see in ‘Crakk’ was written on paper in great detail. The work on the script went on for 4 years. I wrote 6 drafts of action scripts.”

The director even went beyond his duties and filmed the action sequence where Vidyut’s character cycles up a bridge. Aditya shared that the action director from Spain upon learning that Vidyut himself will perform the dangerous stunt refused to film the sequence. The director said that looking at Vidyut giving his 100% to the film, he felt compelled to push his own limits.

Aditya also spoke about how making a film keeping in mind the sensibilities of the audience is important.

He said: “Storytelling should always hit close to home for the Indian audience. Audience today is more open to different genres as they have diversified their horizon.”

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Action Hero Films, the film, written and directed by Aditya Datt, is set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.