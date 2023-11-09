Couture-puram with Karthi

CHENNAI: In this age of social media, it is normal for actors to get papped as soon as they appear in public. It is also normal for a few actors of them to be shot only in certain angles. Karthi plays by a different tune.

Exactly 10 years ago, this reporter invited the actor to judge a beauty pageant. Back then, he laughed it off saying, “I should be the last person to judge a beauty contest. You have seen my fashion choices on and off the screen.”

But lately, Karthi has caught the eye of photographers, thanks to his sartorial fashion choices. Whether it’s the kurtas he wore for Ponniyin Selvan promotions, styled by Poornima Ramaswamy or even the blazers for Viruman’s publicity, the actor has been slaying with his minimalist sensibilities. His 5’o clock shadow has also complemented his get-up, which lends him the youthful appeal. We met him recently when he wore a black shirt with grey checks and formal black trousers. His wardrobe was the first thing we complimented him for and then his looks. He has played it down by saying, ‘Right Vidu’.

Even during the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2, the actor wore a blue printed shirt that made him stand out from his co-stars. All he had to tell us was, “I know you are pulling my leg.” No Karthi, we weren’t. Screen shtick aside, the youth have found a new fashion icon in Karthi. Well, if you have it, flaunt it, we say.