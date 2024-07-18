Coolie team on a schedule break; to resume shoot in Chennai soon

CHENNAI: The latest update from Rajinikanth’s Coolie is that the team has completed a quick schedule in Hyderabad and have wrapped up the first schedule. A tinseltown source told DT Next, “The team is in Chennai now on a short break and the next schedule will resume in Chennai next week with Rajinikanth and other prominent members of the cast. The cast and crew shot important sequences in Hyderabad in the first weekend.”

Shruti Haasan too plays an important role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial produced by Sun Pictures. The film will also see Sathyaraj sharing screen space with Rajinikanth. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Lokesh clarified that Coolie will be a standalone action film and will not be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).