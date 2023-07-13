Confirmed, Karthik Adwaith’s next with Shivaraj

CHENNAI: The makers of Kannada star Dr Shivaraj Kumar’s next has officially announced a few updates about the film on the actor’s birthday (July 12). Helmed by Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku-fame Karthik Adwaith, the film will be the maiden Kannada production of Telugu production house SCFC (Sudheer Chandra Film Company).

A concept poster was released by the makers, giving out the details of the film. Filmmaker Karthik Adwaith tweeted, “Here’s our team #ShivannaSCFC01 wishing the boss Dr. Shivaraj Kumar the best birthday with a concept poster. and Produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri by @scfilmco and music by Sam CS.Happy Birthday Dr. Shivaraj Kumar #HappyBirthday @NimmaShivanna #Production01 #ShivannaSCFC01 @sudheerbza @SamCSmusic @SCFilmCo” (sic). #ShivannaSCFC01 is expected to be a high-budget movie.

Sam CS of Vikram Veda fame is composing the music. Sporting shades, Shivaraj Kumar gives a serious gaze in the poster. ‘Night has fallen let the killing begin,’ reads the poster. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.