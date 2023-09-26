Completely untrue: Actor Nithya Menen refutes rumours of facing harassment in Kollywood

CHENNAI: Actor Nithya Menen has refuted recent rumours spreading on social media about her facing harassment from an actor in Kollywood.

She clarified that the rumours are completely untrue and that people need to be held accountable for spreading fake news.

"False news! Complete untrue! I have never given an interview. If anyone knows - please point me in the direction of who started this rumour. Need to hold people accountable for simply making up these types of false news just to get clicks," she wrote on X.

Nithya Menen has not been the only victim of recent rumours. Earlier, actors Trisha and Sai Pallavi refuted rumours spreading on social media.