‘Coming from Malaysia, I’m glad I met the right people in cinema’

CHENNAI: The moment Siddhartha Shankar arrives at the venue, people instantly become fans for his looks. He is beyond his charming looks as his performances in Saithaan, Ayngaran and the recently-released Kolai are solid proof to it. “I have not been reading every comment that I come across on social media and taking them all close to my heart. But it feels overwhelming to see that the audience has been appreciative about my role. Thanks to director Balaji Kumar and Vijay Antony,” he says and gives us an interesting backstory on how he landed Kolai. “I met all the right people in Chennai at my gym. Be it Vijay Antony or Balaji Kumar, I happened to meet them there, who guided me on my career. That is how Saithan happened and now Kolai. Balaji Kumar walked into the gym and I was introduced to him. The first question he asked me was if I would act? I told him that this is what I was always looking for. Then he asked me to watch Vidiyum Munn. It didn’t feel like watching a Tamil film for its concept and aesthetics. I was more than happy to be a part of his Kolai. There is so much one could learn from Balaji Kumar on and off the sets. The energy he spreads wherever he goes and he is someone, who doesn’t look his age. He has an around him,” Siddhartha says with a smile.



Vijay Antony’s words before Saithaan ended up being Siddhartha’s maxim to his journey in showbiz. “I still vividly remember him telling me to hone my technical skills before I start my acting career in full swing. I got into the school of acting and also learnt the technical nuances. Knowing the camera angles, and on how to go about an emotion so that the editor has a certain room to cut a shot has helped me to a great extent. Apart from Vijay Antony, there is so much I have learnt from Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, Ravi Arasu and Balaji Kumar as well. I am happy that I happened to meet them. Meeting the right people in cinema is crucial for your career in the long run,” the actor opens up.

Nothing was offered on a platter to Siddhartha, as he took a huge gamble by quitting his studies in medicine in Malaysia before packing his bags to become an actor in Kodambakkam. “My parents were shocked to what extent I can’t tell you, when I told them about my decision. Initially, it took me a lot to convince them and I didn’t have their approval, but today I can tell you that they are my fans and they are happy about my choice,” he heaves a huge sigh of relief.

On his upcoming projects, Siddhartha remains tight-lipped. “Though a couple of projects have been confirmed including the OTT space, I cannot open up about them as it will be made by the makers themselves,” he concludes.

