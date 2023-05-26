Coke Studio releases ‘Urudhi’ featuring Sanjay, Arifullah

CHENNAI: Coke Studio Tamil Season 1 is thrilled to unveil its fifth song, "Urudhi". After the steady success and growing popularity of the previous tracks Sagavaasi, Vendum, and Kan Moodudho Coke Studio Tamil is all set to weave a magical journey with Urudhi, with veteran Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan and Tamil Sufi singer Arifullah Shah Fakir to weave the magic of juxtaposed melodies to create a track that brings forth the sensibilities of faith and devotion.



Coca-Cola launched Coke Studio Tamil Season One, a platform for celebrating emerging artists after overwhelming success across countries like the Philippines, South Africa, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The platform brings together over 25 celebrated and talented artists to create eight memorable tracks that reflect the cultural philosophy of Tamil Nadu. It aims to revive traditional music and make it relatable to the youth.



A song that celebrates faith, transcending boundaries and evokes deep emotions



Urudhi launched on the 23rd of May, is an extraordinary composition that delves into the intricate nature of faith in India, celebrating the diversity of its various sub-cultures. The song simplifies this phenomenon and highlights the essence that lies in merging music born from diverse backgrounds with spiritual elements. Drawing inspiration from the town of Nagapattinam, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and spiritual significance, "Urudhi" encapsulates the spirit and soul of this unique region.

This composition showcases the brilliant collaboration between Sanjay Subrahmanyan, a maestro of Carnatic music and a connoisseur of pre-Carnatic Tamil music, and Arifullah Shah Fakir, a talented newcomer in the realm of Tamil Sufi music. The artist duo resonates with the soul of Coke Studio Tamil which brings together diverse talented artists and ties them with the power of music highlighting the common threads that connect humanity in their pursuit of faith and spirituality. The unique and melodious duo is joined by the well-known Sunshine Orchestra, who add depth and drama to the song, along with Punya Srinivas on the Veena and lyrics by Krithika Nelson imparting a unique twang to the song.



Sanjay Subrahmanyan said, “This has been a profound and exceptional journey for both me and the talented artists who collaborated for Urudhi. From the initial brainstorming sessions to the exhilarating live recording on a specially crafted set in the heart of Kollywood, every step of the process left a lasting impression on me. It fills me with joy to see the positive response that the song has received, and I hope that listeners connect with its enchanting message of celebrating faith.”



Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola - India and Southwest Asia said, “Over the last decade, Coke Studio has been one of the most successful music properties globally with active presence in Pakistan, Philippines, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh and many more countries. The launch of Coke Studio Tamil is a respect to one of the world’s oldest living languages and to a culture that is unmatched globally with its history and richness. The Coke Studio Tamil platform will enable us to celebrate the glorious diversity of Tamil music with the 80m Tamil-speaking people worldwide and also continue to spread the tunes of Tamil music to a large international audience.”



Every episode will feature a fusion of fresh elements and sounds with new-age and traditional artists, including the most diverse talents in the Tamil music industry showcasing the musical variety of the state.



For the launch of Coke Studio Tamil, Coca-Cola has joined with Motion Content Group (WPP) as executive producers.

Coke Studio Tamil is available on all audio OTT platforms globally, including Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk Music, and Audible, with distribution controlled by UMI.



Coca-Cola has partnered with Motion Content Group (WPP) as executive producers for the launch of Coke Studio Tamil.



Listeners can tune into Coke Studio Tamil across all audio OTT platforms including Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk Music, and Audible worldwide, with distribution managed by UMI.

