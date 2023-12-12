Begin typing your search...

CM Stalin wishes Rajinikanth on his birthday

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Stalin wrote in Tamil, “Happy Birthday to my beloved friend Rajinikanth. I wish you to continue to make people happy by giving successful movies with happiness and fulfilment.”

ByANIANI|12 Dec 2023 5:02 AM GMT
CM Stalin wishes Rajinikanth on his birthday
X

CM Stalin and Rajinikanth (Image credits: X)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday extended a heartfelt birthday wish to the Superstar Rajinikanth.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Stalin wrote in Tamil, “Happy Birthday to my beloved friend Rajinikanth. I wish you to continue to make people happy by giving successful movies with happiness and fulfilment.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of ‘Jailer’. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘ ‘Thalaivar 170’. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film ‘Hum’, directed by Mukul Anand.

Chief MinisterMK Stalinheartfeltbirthday wishRajinikanthhappinessfulfilmentJailerMohanlalShivarajkumarJackie ShroffAmitabh BachchanThalaivar 170TJ GnanavelHumMukul AnandHBDSuperstarRajinikanth
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X