Clothing brand takes legal action against OTT web series 'KILLER SOUP'

CHENNAI: Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), the makers of “KILLER JEANS” have filed a suit before the Bombay High Court against the makers of the web series “KILLER SOUP” for infringing their Trade Mark “KILLER”.



KKCL has impleaded the producers Macguffin Pictures LLP And Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP as Defendants in the Suit.

The Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer was released by Netflix on its platform on 11th January, 2024 with the title “KILLER SOUP”.

KKCL has taken a strong objection to the use of their Trade Mark as a part of the name of the Netflix series.