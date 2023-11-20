City to witness 4-member saxophone ensemble

CHENNAI: The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai and Goethe-Institut Bhavan will be presenting a concert featuring the Arcis Saxophon Quartett in the city.

So, who exactly is Arcis? In 2008, four young students - Claus Hierluksch, Ricarda Fuss, Anna-Marie Schafer and Jure Knez - crossed paths at the University of Music in Munich. Located on Arcisstrafle, it didn’t take long for them to decide they wanted to play together, and thus, the name Arcis was born. After numerous awards and competition victories, they are now on a global journey, fulfilling Adolphe Sax’s dream - to have the saxophone conquer classical stages worldwide.

The dream that started with Sax became the dream of the Arcis Saxophon Quartett. Today, the Arcis Saxophon Quartett stands out as one of the most dynamic and active classical ensembles globally. Their performances embody a spirit of experimentation, artistry, and boundless curiosity as they fearlessly explore new musical territories.

In addition to their performance, the quartet is committed to inspiring the young generation, musicians, and audiences. Through ensemble workshops, masterclasses, and numerous school visits each year, they directly engage and skillfully inspire children and teenagers with the joy of making music. For the Arcis Saxophon Quartett, music is an endless playground, and their diversity as a group is unparalleled.

—The concert will be held on November 25 at 7 pm at the Goethe-Institut Auditorium.