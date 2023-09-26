Leo makers to skip audio launch citing safety constraints

CHENNAI: Seven Screen Studio, the production company that's backing Vijay's upcoming film Leo, has decided to skip the audio launch event for the film citing safety constraints and pass requests. However, according to the makers, several updates about the film would be given in the coming days.

The post in the production house's official X handle read, "Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons." (sic)

The announcement has come as a huge disappointment for Vijay fans since the actor's long and engaging speech has been the main attraction of his film's audio launch event in the recent years.

Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mysskin, among others. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is the editor.

Leo would release worldwide on October 19, coinciding with Ayudha Pooja holidays.