Cinema bodies to meet in August for solution sans strike

CHENNAI: Amid reports of Tamil Film Producers' Council's (TFPC) pitching for 'actor's pay cut', and slapping of red card on Dhanush, the moviemakers’ body has clarified that no such demands were made.

Talking to DT Next, EC member of the council, Vijayamuralee said, “There has been a lot of misinterpretation and baseless reports in the name of council in the last couple of days. There has been no word on a pay cut from our side. Dhanush has received advance payments from a few producers, for which we asked him to give them a call sheet shortly. The request to actors in general, is only to reduce their additional expenses in terms of payment for assistants and bouncers. We will raise these issues with Nadigar Sangam during our meeting in the week following August 15.”

While there has been a misconception that Nadigar Sangam was left out of the meeting, Poochi Murugan, its vice president, clarified, "We are ready for discussion on any issue. I am confident of an amicable solution."

On the ‘no new movie shoot’ fatwa from November 1, the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) assured that it won’t let its members go jobless. “We need to sort out everyone’s grievance, which can avoid the ‘no shoot’ order. In the last couple of years, budgets were being calculated keeping OTT sales in mind. Now that digital platforms are insisting on conditional purchases, the situation has turned bad. The same goes for success meets as well on the third day after a film's release,” said RK Selvamani, president of FEFSI.

With OTT platforms choosing to buy films with huge star value for half the price, Tirupur Subramaniam, former president of the Theatre Owners Association, remarked that theatres would decide the prospects of films in future. “As OTTs have scaled down the price for films, theatrical sales and collection will decide a film's fate.”

As clarity on issues eludes, today’s (Aug 1) executive committee meeting of TFPC gains more significance raising hopes of a solution to all the grievances.