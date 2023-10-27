'Chiyaan' Vikram's Thangalaan to hit the screens on January 26

CHENNAI: Thangalaan, starring Vikram and directed by Pa Ranjith, will be released on January 26 and the teaser of the film will release on November 1, the makers announced.

The much anticipated film about the life of bonded labourers in the Kolar Gold Fields from the pre-independence era is the first film from the Pa Ranjith-Vikram combine. Thangalaan also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy and Pasupathy among others.

Vikram went for a completely different make over for the film even by his standards, given the range of roles he had essayed. 'Thangalaan' is expected to be a film with intense action, as the actor suffered an injury while rehearsing for an action sequence.

Thangalaan is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green Productions. GV Prakash would be working with the director for the first time.