Chiro will raise its voice on a serious issue, says director Wiwek

CHENNAI: The first look poster of the upcoming Tamil film Chiro was unveiled over the weekend.

Directed by Wiwek Rajaram and produced by Manzoor of Million Studios, the film has Prarthana Chabbria in the lead, making her debut as an actor.

Talking about Chiro, Wiwek told DT Next, “A lot of us have listened to bedtime stories and we carry some of those characters so close to us that we live with them in an illusion. This is one such script where the lead character lives with this imaginary bedtime story character of hers and simultaneously goes through a domestic abuse. We have tried to put these into one beautiful story.”

The project will go on floors in Chennai next month. “We are auditioning for a few more characters. When I met Prarthana, who is a commercial pilot, I realised that my search for the lead ends here. She is now into rehearsals as her role requires that. We will begin shooting for the movie on September 15 and will be filming in Chennai,” said Wiwek.

With Chiro, he clarified that he is here to make experimental films. “I come from an ad film background. Almost 50 per cent of the producers rejected the story and Million Dollars understood what I wanted to convey. I will be making offbeat films that will make the audience intrigued,” he concluded.