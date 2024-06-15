Chiranjeevi's epic fantasy 'Vishwambhara' adds Kunal Kapoor to its stellar cast

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated fantasy adventure film, 'Vishwambhara', headlined by Mega Star Chiranjeevi, has made a significant addition to its already star-studded cast.

Kunal Kapoor, celebrated for his versatile performances in 'Rang De Basanti', 'Don 2' and 'Dear Zindagi', has been signed on to portray a pivotal character in the magnum opus set to release on Sankranti 2025. The ensemble cast also includes Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal wrote: "Very excited to come on board for an incredibly challenging role in this very ambitious film. And to have an opportunity to share the screen with someone I’ve greatly admired since I was a young boy, megastar @KChiruTweets garu #vishwambhara."

Produced under the banner of UV Creations, of the acclaimed trio of Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod, 'Vishwambhara' will feature the music of the Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

The film therefore promises to be not only a spectacle for the eyes, but also a feast for the ears. Its makers are promising viewers a mix of grandeur, storytelling prowess, and stellar performances.



