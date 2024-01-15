Chiranjeevi celebrates Sankranti with his entire family, see pic

MUMBAI: Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated the festival of Sankranti with his entire family.

Chiranjeevi took to X on Monday and dropped a beautiful family picture on the occasion of Sankranti.

He wrote in Telugu, "This Sankranti of dairy crops and Bhoga Bhagya, happy Sankranti to all, hoping to reap the harvest of happiness in every home!"

All the women in the family donned red sarees, while the men, on the other hand, wore white kurtas.

In the picture, Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidala, are seen standing at the centre. The couple looked beautiful in traditional outfits.

Ram Charan sat beside his wife, Upasana Konidela and her daughter, Klin Kaara.

On the right side of Ram Charan, actor Allu Arjun can be seen sitting with his wife, Sneha Reddy.

Other family members were also seen smiling for the camera in ethnic outfits.

Earlier, Ram Charan's wife, Upasana, took to Instagram stories on Sunday to share pictures from their family's Sankranthi celebration.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in a fantasy entertainer titled 'Mega 156'. The fantasy flick, which is the first of its kind signed by the megastar after a long while, will be directed by Vassishta, who made his directorial debut with 'Bimbisara'.

'Mega 156' is to be shot on a massive scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations.