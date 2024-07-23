Cheran to make Malayalam debut as actor with Narivetta

CHENNAI: After making a mark for himself as a filmmaker and an actor in the Tamil film industry, Cheran is all set to make his debut in Malayalam. Titled Narivetta, the film also stars Tovino Thomas and helmed by Anuraj Manohar.



Excited about stepping into the Malayalam film industry, Cheran said, “It’s great to be acting in a Malayalam film for the first time. Anuraj Manohar’s story and my role in it really impressed me. It’s an extra joy to act with Tovino Thomas.”

His directorial works have garnered various accolades and he started his journey as an actor with Autograph. He was last seen as an actor in Tamil Kudimagan in 2023.

The shooting for Narivetta will commence on July 26.