Chennai welcomes producer MS Dhoni with a whistle

CHENNAI: MS Dhoni’s debut production venture, Let’s Get Married, witnessed its audio and trailer launch on July 10, at The Leela Palace in Chennai. The Harish Kalyan-starrer family entertainer, is directed by debutant filmmaker, Ramesh Thamilmani. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, who are the producers of the film, were present for the audio and trailer launch ceremony. LGM, produced under the banner Dhoni Entertainment, also stars Nadiya, Ivana and Yogi Babu, among others.

Dhoni’s arrival in his black blazer, alongside his wife Sakshi, made the crowd go gaga as they chanted ‘Thala’ and ‘Dhoni.’ The launch commenced with its first single Salana being performed by singer Adithya RK. Director Ramesh Thamilmani, who is also the film’s composer, shared his experience working with Dhoni and his wife, stating, “I thank Dhoni and Sakshi for the opportunity. Sakshi came up with the concept, and we developed it over several interactions. Dhoni Entertainment is like a family, and it is a family film for me. There are quite a few artistes like Nadiya, Mohan Vaidya and Vinodhini, who made the process easy.”

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni

The makers unveiled the trailer of the film, which was highly applauded by the audience at the venue. “Let’s Get Married deals with a universal problem. It’s about two people falling in love, and taking their relationship forward. It shows how they set off on a trip with their families before their wedding. Dhoni had asked me not to worry, and just follow the process,” expressed the director.

Nadiya, last seen in the 2022 Wonder Women, giggles, recalling her first reaction, when she was offered the film. “I thought I was called for the Women’s Premier League when I got a call from Dhoni Entertainment. My entire family is a huge fan of cricket, and I am honoured to be part of a project produced by the only Dhoni we all know,” said Nadiya.

Ivana, who will be seen playing the female lead in the film, expresses her gratitude to be able to work alongside highly talented actors, stating, “I can’t believe that Dhoni is right next to me and chatting. I feel blessed to have acted with Nadiya ma’am. She has a daughter who is around my age, and I always received her motherly affection. Harish Kalyan and RJ Vijay kept pulling pranks. It was fun.”

The heartthrob of Tamil cinema, actor Harish Kalyan, thanked Dhoni for winning the IPL for the fifth time. Talking about the film, the actor said, “Dhoni said he personally likes the film and that is the biggest compliment. I see every film as an opportunity to connect with the audience and Let’s Get Married has that.”

Yogi Babu took the stage and spoke about his desire to join the Chennai IPL, and said how he agreed to be a part of the film only because Ramesh promised to get him Dhoni’s bat. He also said he has a return gift and that he would give Dhoni his call-sheet for his next production venture. Sakshi Singh Dhoni, started off her speech in Tamil and added that it was her spouse Dhoni, who taught her the language. “But he hasn’t taught me any cuss words yet.” Speaking about the film, she said, “All good things begin in an auspicious place and Chennai is one.”

However, all hell broke loose when Dhoni took the mic. “ I will speak as it comes to my mind. I didn’t teach bad words in Tamil to Sakshi because I myself don’t know any bad words in Tamil. LGM is the fastest-shot Tamil film, and we filmed it in a record time. I ensured that the food was good for everyone in the team and make everybody happy,” he adds further.