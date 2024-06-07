Chennai: Sanjay Dutt shoots for intense fight scene opposite Sivakarthikeyan in Murugadoss-directorial 'SK23'

CHENNAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly shot for an intense fight scene opposite actor Sivakarthikeyan for AR Murugadoss-directed SK23 at a city studio on Thursday.

Dutt plays the antagonist opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film, which is produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies.

SK23 marks Dutt's return to Tamil cinema following his villain role in 'Leo' in 2023. Fans are eager to see the chemistry between the seasoned Bollywood star and the popular Tamil actor.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon in significant roles.



Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for SK23, with Sreekar Prasad handling editing and Sudeep Elamon operating the camera.

The movie which began production in February promises high-octane action sequences, dramatic performances, and a gripping storyline which blends elements of action, drama, and suspense, aiming to captivate both Tamil and broader Indian audiences, sources said.

Production insiders also revealed that advanced special effects and state-of-the-art technology are being employed for SK23.

The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer is expected to hit theaters in late 2024 during the festival season. As the film is generating significant buzz, expectations are high for its performance at the box office.