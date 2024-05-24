‘Chandu Champion’: Teaser of Kartik Aaryan’s first song 'Satyaanas' from boxing drama out

MUMBAI: After a thrilling trailer, the makers of ‘Chandu Champion’ starring Kartik Aaryan are all set to unveil the first track 'Satyaanas'. Taking the excitement to a new level, Kartik dropped a teaser of the first song, 'Satyaanas'.

In the song teaser, Kartik is seen in khaki shorts and a vest showing his moves while dancing on the rooftop of a train.

The track is composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and choreography by Bosco-Caesar.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Time for some Mauj. The joy of dancing on the rooftop of a train... Kal hoga #Satyanaas sung by #ArijitSingh @devnegilive @nakash_aziz

#ChanduChampion #14thJune @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala.”

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer, which showcases the inspiring journey of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit.

The trailer, which was launched in Gwalior, delves deep into his(Chandu) life, showing the eponymous character at various ages and stages, including dreams of being a village champion, entering the Indian Army, succeeding in athletics, and being shot during the 1965 war. When bullets are poured into him, Chandu refuses to give up and fights against the odds.

It is a story of a man who refused to surrender, and is full of heart-warming moments.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character.

Recently, he stunned everyone with his shocking transformation for the film. Sharing a couple of posters from 'Chandu Champion', Kabir Khan revealed that Kartik lost 32 per cent of body fat with 'no steroids' for the film.

"Chandu Nahi... Champion Hai Mai... The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international-level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said 'I will do it Sir'. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent! I'm proud of you @kartikaaryan", Kabir Khan wrote on Instagram.

The actor's subsequent poster, donning boxing gloves and a fierce demeanour, further intensified the anticipation surrounding the film. 'Chandu Champion' promises to narrate the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman's indomitable spirit. It is scheduled to hit theatres on June 14.