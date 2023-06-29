‘Chandramukhi’ sequel books Ganesh Chaturthi release

CHENNAI: “Chandramukhi 2”, starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, will hit the screens in September on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers announced Thursday.

Also featuring Vadivelu, Radika Sarathkumar, and Lakshmi Menon, the upcoming movie is a sequel to P Vasu’s comedy horror film “Chandramukhi” (2005). It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Lyca Productions, the banner behind “Chandramukhi 2”, shared the film’s release date on its official Twitter page.

“We are thrilled to announce that the doors to the much awaited sequel Chandramukhi 2 will be open from Ganesh Chaturthi. Releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! (sic)” the banner said in the post.

Vasu is returning to the director’s chair for “Chandramukhi 2” and Oscar winner M M Keeravaani has composed music for the film.

The film completed production on June 20.