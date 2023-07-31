Begin typing your search...

Chandramukhi 2 makers to unveil the first look of ‘Vettaiyan’ today

The makers of the film, Lyca Productions, announced that the first look of Vettaiyan role will be released today at 10.00 am.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 July 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-31 01:00:25.0  )
Chandramukhi 2 makers to unveil the first look of ‘Vettaiyan’ today
X

Chandramukhi 2 poster

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 stars Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut and Vadivelu, among others. The makers of the film, Lyca Productions, announced that the first look of Vettaiyan role will be released today at 10.00 am.

Sharing the announcement, Raghava Lawrence tweeted, “Rajadhi raja, Raja ghambira, Raja marthanda, Raja kula thilagaa... Vettaiyan Raja paraak paraak paraak!! Watch this space at 10AM tomorrow as we unveil the look of our #Vettaiyan Chandramukhi-2 releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada this Ganesh Chaturthi!” (sic).

Academy award winner MM Keeravani is composing music. The film will hit the screens on Ganesh Chaturthi this year in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

CinemaChandramukhi 2VettaiyanVettaiyan first lookMM KeeravaniRaghava LawrenceKangana Ranaut
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X