'Chandramukhi 2' makers release first single Swagathaanjali

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, this horror-comedy marks the 65th directorial venture of P Vasu.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Aug 2023 6:45 PM GMT
Chandramukhi 2 makers release first single Swagathaanjali
CHENNAI: Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 features Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles.

On Friday, the makers released the first single from the movie, titled Swagathaanjali.

Written by lyricist Chaitanya Prasad, Swagathaanjali is sung by singer Srinidhi Tirumala. Kangana Ranaut as Chandramukhi appears in this number, dance master Kala has choreographed the dance moves.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, this horror-comedy marks the 65th directorial venture of P Vasu. Oscar award-winning music director MM Keeravani has composed the music. The movie also stars Vadivelu, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon and Srushti Dange, among others.

The film has cinematography by RD Rajasekhar and art direction by Thotta Tharani. Chandramukhi 2’s cuts are handled by Antony. The film will hit the screens on Ganesh Chaturthi this year in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

P VasuChandramukhi 2ChandramukhiChandramukhi sequelRaghava LawrenceKangana RanautMM KeeravaniVadiveluLakshmi MenonSwagathaanjali
DTNEXT Bureau

