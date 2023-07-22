Chandramukhi 2 first single to release in Aug

CHENNAI: The makers of the much-anticipated Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu, have announced the audio launch of the film will be happening soon and the first single will be unveiled in the month of August.

The star cast includes Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut and Vadivelu, among others. Academy award winner MM Keeravani is composing music.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the shooting of the film is completed, and the post-production works are nearing completion. From July 22, MM Keeravani will start composing the background score for Chandramukhi 2.

Chandramukhi 2 will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will hit the screens on Ganesh Chaturthi this year.