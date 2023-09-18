"Chance to proudly represent India": Manushi Chhillar

MUMBAI: Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut at London Fashion Week 2023. She will be walking the runway in creations by renowned designer Rocky Star.

Excited about her debut at the London Fashion Week, Chhillar said, "I am thrilled about my debut at London Fashion Week 2023. It's a chance to proudly represent India and its remarkable fashion heritage on a global platform."

After making her Bollywood debut with 'Prithviraj', Manushi Chillar, who was crowned Miss World in 2017 is now busy working on her new film titled 'Tehran', which also stars John Abraham. She will also be seen in ‘The Great Indian Family’.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi in lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on September 22. Chhillar will also be seen with Varun Tej in 'Operation Valentine'. The film will be out in cinemas on December 8, 2023. Releasing in Hindi and Telugu, 'Operation Valentine' marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, introducing him as an Indian Air Force pilot. Manushi will be seen in the role of a radar officer.

According to a statement from the makers, the film is inspired by true events. 'Operation Valentine' is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado will be making his directorial debut with this film.



