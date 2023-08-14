CGI created recreation of ‘dadu’ Amrish Puri’ in ‘Gadar 2’ made us emotional

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s ‘Gadar 2’ is roaring at the box office. The film literally ushered in a wave of nostalgia among people especially 90s kids who have grown up watching ‘Gadar’. An important actor in the first part, Amrish Puri, however, is missing in the sequel. The legendary actor passed away on January 12, 2005. Surprisingly, the makers have managed to feature him in the film in a scene through computer-generated imagery (CGI).

The particular scene left Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri extremely emotional. Reacting to it, Vardhan said, “Ashraf Ali is a legendary character immortalised by my grandfather. The CGI created recreation of Dadu in the film has made every Indian emotional all over the world. The respect the team and every indian has shown to dadu’s soul during the making of the film and during marketing and release is overwhelming. My family and I love the Deol family and the Sharma family dearly.”

“Tonnes of messages and calls have been received from various fans, filmmakers, actors and members of our industry and the media. Everyone is missing him and emotions are soaring. The ever gracious Sunny sir and Anil Sharma sir expressed their gratitude towards Dadu and that made all of us in my family smile and feel extremely proud,” he added.

Vardhan also recalled watching Gadar’s first part in theatres. “It was one of the most memorable cinematic and patriotic moments of my life yet. As a matter of fact, I watched it multiple times in the theatres,” he shared. Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar’ was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The sequel has managed to create a record at the box office with huge collections. On its first Sunday in theatres, August 13, 'Gadar 2' earned a whopping Rs 52 crore.