Centre takes cognisance of actor Vishal's exposé

CHENNAI: Following actor Vishal's shocking allegation about bribery in the CBFC for film certification, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken cognisance and deputed a senior official to probe the matter.

The ministry, in a statement, has termed Vishal's allegation as "extremely unfortunate" and promised the "strictest action" against those involved.

The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting… — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 29, 2023

The response comes in the wake of Vishal's allegation that officials in the Mumbai CBFC office have sought a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakhs for certifying his film Mark Antony's Hindi version. He said that the preview charges usually range between Rs 20,000-25,000.

The government has informed that a senior officer from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been sent to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry. It also has provided an email ID (jsfilms.inb@nic.in) to reach out to in case of similar harassment by CBFC.