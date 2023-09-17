Celesti Bairagey talks about her debut Hindi music video 'Ekdanta 2.0'

MUMBAI: Actress Celesti Bairagey is currently basking in all the positive feedback for her debut music video titled 'Ekdanta 2.0' crooned by Mika Singh.

The song also features dynamic Siddharth Nigam, who is known for his good dancing skills.

Speaking about her experience of shooting, Celesti said: "The experience was great, I was overwhelmed when I was offered the song. Mika Singh sir is a well-known and amazing singer.”

“Siddharth Nigam is an amazing actor, it was an amazing experience for me. I have loved all of Mika Singh’s songs and he has this baritone voice which produces a powerful impact in all his songs," she said.



Celesti added: "Siddharth Nigam is an amazing dancer, performing with him was a challenge to me. But with his cooperation and the entire team, things went smoothly and we could come out with the desired outcome.”

The actress said: “I also would like to mention choreographer Mudassar Khan sir’s name as he is the sweetest person I have ever come across. We shot the entire song in a single day so there was a lot of stress but under his guidance things went very smoothly. He is an amazing dancer and a guide, he made things work out effortlessly."

" 'Ekdanta 2.0’ song is literally an anthem for Ganpati this year. This song is my Ganpati present to my fans for this year. I have done multiple assamese music videos but this is my first hindi music video. I consider myself lucky to have this opportunity. A good music video is always a great way of showing your talent through dancing and expressions," she said.