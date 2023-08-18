Celebrating diversity, empowerment at the 11th Chennai International Queer Film Festival

CHENNAI: Mark your calendars for a celebration of diversity and inclusivity as the 11th annual Reel Desires: Chennai International Queer Film Festival returns. Hosted at the Goethe-Institut in Chennai from August 18 to 20, this exceptional film festival is set to captivate hearts and minds with a compelling lineup of films, shorts, and documentaries that delve into the world of sexuality and gender diversity.

Highlighting the nuances of the LGBTQIA+ experience, this year’s festival presents a thoughtfully curated selection of 30 films from 12 different countries. Chosen through a community-led review process, these films promise to shed light on a myriad of issues related to sexuality and gender. The principal organisers behind CIQFF 2023 are Orinam and Goethe-Institut, in collaboration with Nirangal Charitable Trust and Saathii. This collaborative effort reflects a commitment to fostering awareness and understanding of LGBTQIA+ perspectives through the power of cinema. The festival kicks off on August 18 with an inauguration ceremony, followed by a performance by Chennai-based drag artist Nethu Nightu Neelambari.

Among the films to be screened are compelling shorts like Chummy Matrimony (2021), Thine Own Self (2021), That Dark Day (2022), Vaanavil (2022), Stiletto (2023), and BÈsame (Kiss Me) (2022).

As the LGBTQIA+ community continues to advocate for inclusive institutions and the reduction of discrimination, events like Reel Desires play a vital role in fostering understanding and empathy. By showcasing stories that reflect both universal and unique experiences, the festival aims to drive positive change not only through legal reform but also through the transformation of hearts and minds.

This event is open and free to individuals aged 18 and older, inviting them to explore and engage with the diverse stories that make up the tapestry of LGBTQIA+ experiences.