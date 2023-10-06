CBI acts in actor Vishal’s CBFC bribe complaint

CHENNAI: A week after actor-producer Vishal alleged corruption in the Mumbai office of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), where he paid a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for screening and certification rights, the CBI, Mumbai on Thursday registered a case against three persons and unknown officials.

Vishal had to pay a bribe to get a certificate for the release of his latest movie - Mark Antony - dubbed in Hindi. CBI listed Merlin Menaga, Jeeja Ramdas, and Rajan M as accused along with unknown public servants of CBFC, Mumbai.

“It was alleged that in September, a private person entered into a conspiracy with others to obtain a bribe of Rs 7 lakh for issuing a censor certificate and subsequently accepted Rs 6.54 lakh on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials in bank accounts of other two accused. The accused also obtained Rs 20,000 in her bank account from the account of a private company as coordination fees,” a release from the CBI said.