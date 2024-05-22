CBFC recommends title change for Vadakkan

CHENNAI: Upcoming Tamil film Vadakkan was sent for censoring last week. Upon watching the movie, the regional censor board has strongly condemned and recommended the makers to change the title of the film from Vadakkan.

A source in tinseltown source told DT Next, "The title change was suggested last week. The officials found it as a derogatory term that refers to people from north India. So, Vadakkan would release on May 24 with a different title."

Directed by Shakthi Bhaskar, the writer of Em Magan and Pandiya Naadu among others, the film will be presented by Lingusamy and Subash Chandra Bose under their banner Thirrupathi Brothers.

Ramesh Vaidya, Parvez Mehru and Vandana play important roles in the film. Carnatic musician SJ Janani has composed the music while Theni Easwar has operated the camera.