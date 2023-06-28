CBFC denies certification to trailer of '72 Hoorain'

MUMBAI: The Central Board of Film Certification has denied a censor certificate to the trailer of the National award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's film '72 Hoorain.' This decision has sent shockwaves through the film industry and sparked debates surrounding creative freedom and censorship.

The CBFC's responsibility is to ensure that films adhere to certain guidelines and classifications to safeguard audience sensibilities. So what is surprising is that it is the same CBFC that has already approved and given a green signal to the film '72 Hoorain' but has shockingly rejected the trailer of the same movie. The trailer carries the same essence and content as that of the film.

Makers of '72 Hoorain' state that they shall now be taking this matter to higher authorities for assistance. They will also be requesting the I&B ministry to intervene in the matter and to question the higher authorities of CBFC. The trailer is poised to give a powerful glimpse into a gripping narrative of what goes on in the dark world of terrorism and intense brainwashing of terrorists.

Makers will now be releasing the trailer of '72 Hoorain'' digitally on June 28. Helmed by two time National award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, it is slated to release on July 7. The film is produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, Anirudh Tanwar and is co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film in 10 languages. '72 Hoorain' stars Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in the lead roles.