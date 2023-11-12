Capture makers share b’day poster of Priyanka Upendra

CHENNAI: Kannada actor Upendra’s wife Priyanka Upendra is coming up with a unique experimental film Capture, which is shot completely from the CCTV point of view. The makers of the film released a new intriguing poster of the actor, on account of her birthday (November 12).

Capture is one of the rarest movies to be filmed with a single lens. Helmed by Lohith H, the film marks third collaboration between the filmmaker and Priyanka after Mummy and Devaki. Billed to be a horror-thriller, the film is produced by Raviraj, under the banner Sri Durgaparameshwari Productions, in association with Shamika Enterprises. Radhika Kumaraswamy is presenting Capture.

Apart from Priyanka, the film also stars Manvita Kamath and master Kanishraj in key roles. Shot entirely in Goa for 30 days, the film’s post-production works are underway.

Pandikumar is the cinematographer, while Ravichandran handles the editing.