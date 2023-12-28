'Captain' Vijayakanth: Epitome of an upright cop in silver screen

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) supremo and veteran actor Vijayakanth was born on August 25, 1952. He made his acting debut in 'Inikkum Ilamai' in 1979. He went on to star in over 150 films spanning three decades.

Vijayakanth was synonymous with an upright policeman as he starred in mega-blockbuster crime thrillers such as 'Oomai Vizhigal', 'Pulan Visaranai', 'Sethupathi IPS', and 'Alexander' to name a few. He earned the moniker 'Captain' after his 100th film 'Captain Prabhakaran'. Notably, he played 'Arivarasu IPS' in his 150th film 'Arasangam' (2008).

Vijayakanth succumbed to ill health on Thursday. He was 71.

Following his discharge a week ago, he was again hospitalised on Wednesday as his health deteriorated. Early on Thursday, he was infected with Covid.