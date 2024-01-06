Captain Miller trailer: Riveting glimpse with ricocheting bullets

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush's most anticipated movie Captain Miller's trailer has dropped on Saturday.

The video hooks the audience right from showing Captain Miller (Dhanush) as someone with a multi-dimensional arc. Miller has heroism, shame, betrayal and vengeance all attached to him at once.

Apart from adding mystery to the male lead, the trailer gives a clear picture that the narration is about a village that's revolting against colonial tyranny.

Despite not being able to see enough of Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan and Sundeep Kishan, their fleeting appearances show promise.

Captain Miller is directed by Saani Kaayidham and Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran and is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish, among others. Siddhartha Nuni handles the cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar is the music director. ‘Captain Miller’ will be released simultaneously in multiple languages.

The film will release on January 12 ahead of Pongal holidays.

Watch the trailer here: