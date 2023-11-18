Can't believe someone made a remark like that: Manjima Mohan on reporter's remark on Nimisha Sajayan

CHENNAI: Actor Manjima Mohan has praised Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for giving a befitting reply to a reporter's insensitive and racist remark on actor Nimisha Sajayan.

She took to her official X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I can't believe someone made a remark like that! Well said Karthik Subbaraj ." (sic)

I can't believe someone made a remark like that! Well said @karthiksubbaraj https://t.co/83AwrryYOy — Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) November 18, 2023

The incident took place at the filmmaker's recent outing 'Jigarthanda Double X' success meet.



During the success meet, the reporter asks Subbaraj, "In the recent film ‘Chithha’, Nimisha Sajayan would have performed well despite being 'not so beautiful'."

Responding back briskly, Subbaraj questioned the reporter on how did he make a judgment on the actor's look and said that his perception is wrong. "Maybe it's your mindset. You can't say someone is not beautiful. That's a very wrong perception," he said.

Even actor Sanchana Natarajan, who played Mayilu in the film, also reacted to the reporter's racist remark and said that it is were shameful. "The nerve to ask such questions and expect a response for it! #Shameless," she wrote on X.

The nerve to ask such questions and expect a response for it! #shameless https://t.co/VjCjxrVLEU — Sanchana natarajan (@sanchana_n) November 18, 2023

Nimisha Sajayan played the role of tribal woman Malaiyarasi in 'Jigarthanda Double X'.



Apart from Nimisha, the film features Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Illavarasu, Naveen Chandra, Sathyan, Shine Tom Chacko, Sanchana Natarajan and Aravindh Akash.

The film, which hit theatres on November 10, is performing well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Subbaraj penned a note of gratitude to actor Rajinikanth after the latter lauded him and the crew for the success of his film 'Jigarthanda Double X'.

'Jigarthanda Double X' is the sequel to the 2014 film 'Jigarthanda' which starred Siddharth and Bobby Simha and earned two National Awards.

The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer by S S Thirunavukarasu, who collaborated with the filmmaker in 'Mercury' and 'Petta', and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

The film is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Kathiresan under the Stone Bench Films & Five Star Creations banners.