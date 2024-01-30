Byri to hit screens on February 23

CHENNAI: Revolving around the pigeon racing culture in Kanniyakumari, Byri stars Syed Majeed, Meghana Ellen, Viji Sekar, John Glady and Saranya Ravichandran, among others.

Sakthi Film Factory, who is presenting the film, wrote, “An intense action thriller #Byri is all set to fly high in theaters from Feb 23rd #ByriFromFeb23 (sic).”

The film, which is written and directed by John Glady, is all set to hit the screens on February 23. In the month of December, the team released the teaser of the film, and in the first week of January they unveiled the first single.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi launched the first look of Byri. The film also revolves around an emotional bond between a mother and her son. It talks about the pigeon racers, the traditions they follow and also about the challenges in preparing the birds for the race. Produced by V Durai Raj, Byri has music my Arun Raj. AV Vasantha Kumar is the cinematographer and RS Sathish Kumar is handling the cuts.