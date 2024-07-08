Bun Butter Jam makers release the first look of the film

CHENNAI: Bigg Boss fame actor Raju, who is making his debut as the lead, has Bun Butter Jam releasing soon. The makers of the film unveiled the first look today, with a 30-foot long poster which was rolled from the top of a high wall at the Prasad studio complex.

The poster deviates from the typical poster style, as it has been meticulously crafted by hand in the fashion of a Renaissance painting. Across various settings worldwide, the protagonist of the movie, Raju, is depicted enjoying bun butter jam amidst scenes reminiscent of historical wars. Bun Butter Jam delves into the realistic take on contemporary relationships of Gen Z, laced with an engrossing and entertaining package.

A Rain of Arrows Entertainment Suresh Subramanian’s new project, the film is written and directed by Raghav Mirdath, who earlier made the film Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham.

Aadhiya Prasad and Bhavya Trikha are the female leads in the film, with Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshni, Charlie, Michael Thangadurai and VJ Pappu playing crucial roles.

Bun Butter Jam has music by Nivas K Prasanna, with cinematography by Babu Kumar IE and editing by John Abraham.

The film has been shot in and around exquisite locales of Chennai, and the post production work is close on the heels of completion.