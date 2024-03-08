"Building bridges, breaking barriers": Shilpa Shetty shares special message on International Women's Day

MUMBAI: International Women's Day is a historic occasion that recognizes the accomplishments and tenacity of women throughout the world. It is a day to recognize their achievements in society. On this special occasion, actor Shilpa Shetty talked about the role of women and how they are responsible for bringing positive changes to society.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a strong message on this special day. "Building bridges, breaking barriers. Every woman, every story, every voice matters. Inclusion starts with us. Here's to women sparking change and embracing all... #InspireInclusion #WomensDay #WomensDay2024"

Arjun Kapoor also extended his special wishes. He mentioned, " How to know if it's the right decision? Check, if it's approved by a woman..#Happy Women's Day.

" "Women Power >>>>>>>> #happywomensday #inspireinclusion," he captioned the post

Talking about Shilpa, she was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt.

The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Arjun will be seen playing a negative role in 'Singham Again'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits. 'Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.