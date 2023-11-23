BTS’s youngest four members to begin their military enlistment plans soon

CHENNAI: K-pop star BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will all soon begin their military enlistment. After much speculation about the group’s future, Bighit Music announced on Tuesday, that the four youngest members of the group have begun the process to enlist in the military at the same time.

“We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process,” the company said in a statement.

“The artistes are preparing to fulfill their military service duties.” Currently, the other three members, Jin, J-Hope and Suga, are serving their mandatory military service. The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, which is expected in 2025.