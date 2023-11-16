BTS RM says he wants to visit India

CHENNAI: RM, the leader of the South Korean band BTS which enjoys massive popularity in India, says he would love to visit the country someday.

In a live session on global fan forum, Weverse, the 29-year-old was asked if he would want to come to India.

In his reply, RM said, “Yeah, I want to visit India too someday. Why not?” Jin, j-hope, and Suga, three of seven members of BTS, are currently serving in the South Korean military. RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are yet to publicly announce their enlistment dates. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years.







