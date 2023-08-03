BTG Universal gets distribution rights for Demonte Colony 2

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Demonte Colony 2 is the sequel to Demonte Colony, which was released in 2015. Demonte Colony 2 stars Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Muthukumar, among others.

BTG Universal got the distribution rights of the film. Sam CS is composing music for Demonte Colony 2. The prequel, which starred Arulnithi, Ramesh Thilak, MS Bhaskar and Sananth, was highly applauded by audience.

Recently, the makers of Demonte Colony 2 released a BTS video, titled Demonte Colony 2 - The Journey To Darkness. The film also has a tagline, ‘Vengeance Of The Unholy’. The film’s editing is handled by Kumaresh D and Harish Kannan is the cinematographer. Demonte Colony 2 is all set to hit the screens in September this year.