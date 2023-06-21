Break Free: Merge of real sets with virtual background

CHENNAI: Qube Cinema and Annapurna Studios have released Break Free, a groundbreaking film, that merges real sets with virtual backgrounds, showcasing the future of filmmaking. Filmed at the ANR Virtual Production Stage in Hyderabad, it represents a paradigm shift in storytelling through virtual production.

They have unveiled a behind-the-scenes first look video yesterday (June 20), titled How to Break Free with Virtual Production. The video features Jayendra Panchapakesan, filmmaker and co-founder of Qube Cinema, discussing the innovative techniques used in Break Free, such as ICVFX and Photogrammetry, and also about the freedom it brings to filmmakers.

“The biggest advantage, I see in Virtual Production, is the fact that it can bring the entire cast and crew to have one vision. The biggest win in Virtual Production is performance. Unlike green screen, the actors don’t have to imagine anything,” says Jayendra Panchapakesan in the BTS video.