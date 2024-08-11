Bravery knows no bounds, Regina’s VidaaMuyarchi look stands a testimony

CHENNAI: Actor Regina Cassandra’s first look from Ajithkumar-starrer VidaaMuyarchi was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Unlike the other posters, this one featured Ajith, Trisha Krishnan and Regina.

Ajith and Trisha could be seen together facing opposite directions with a serious look and Regina in between them. Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Lyca Productions is backing the action-thriller. The film also stars Arjun, Arav and Nikhil in key roles. Om Prakash handles the cinematography and NB Srikanth is looking after the editing. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Ajith after Vedalam and Vivegam.

Ajith recently wrapped up shooting for VidaaMuyarchi, will be shooting his portions for Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly in Hyderabad in the coming days.