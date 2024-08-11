Begin typing your search...

Bravery knows no bounds, Regina’s VidaaMuyarchi look stands a testimony

Ajith and Trisha could be seen together facing opposite directions with a serious look and Regina in between them. Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Lyca Productions is backing the action-thriller.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Aug 2024 4:00 PM GMT
Bravery knows no bounds, Regina’s VidaaMuyarchi look stands a testimony
X

Regina Cassandra’s first look (X)

CHENNAI: Actor Regina Cassandra’s first look from Ajithkumar-starrer VidaaMuyarchi was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Unlike the other posters, this one featured Ajith, Trisha Krishnan and Regina.

Ajith and Trisha could be seen together facing opposite directions with a serious look and Regina in between them. Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Lyca Productions is backing the action-thriller. The film also stars Arjun, Arav and Nikhil in key roles. Om Prakash handles the cinematography and NB Srikanth is looking after the editing. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Ajith after Vedalam and Vivegam.

Ajith recently wrapped up shooting for VidaaMuyarchi, will be shooting his portions for Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly in Hyderabad in the coming days.

CinemaKollywoodVidaaMuyarchiRegina CassandraAjithkumar
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick